Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given New $135.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Papa John’s International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $119.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.37.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

