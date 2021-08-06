Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PZZA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.07.

PZZA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,334. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.37. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $119.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

