Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Price Target Raised to GBX 540 at Royal Bank of Canada

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 540 ($7.06) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 536 ($7.00).

Shares of PAG opened at GBX 555.75 ($7.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. Paragon Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 576 ($7.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 531.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £18,575.48 ($24,268.98).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

