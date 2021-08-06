Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof Sells 15,854 Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $248,590.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $631,200.00.

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $14.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $7,006,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $3,839,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRAX. William Blair began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

