Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Parex Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.28.

TSE:PXT traded down C$0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$18.70. 133,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,567. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 14.11. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.05 and a 52 week high of C$24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$21.14.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$281.21 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 3.4880661 earnings per share for the current year.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

