Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,908. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $41.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $318.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -846.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.