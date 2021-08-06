PARSIQ Hits Market Cap of $54.95 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 6th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001086 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $54.95 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.64 or 0.00381001 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.33 or 0.00748173 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars.

