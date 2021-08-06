Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE PSN traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.09. 889,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Parsons has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.25.

Several research firms recently commented on PSN. TheStreet downgraded Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Parsons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

