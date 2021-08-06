Particl (PART) Trading Down 20.9% Over Last Week

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $13.32 million and approximately $3,239.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,458,236 coins and its circulating supply is 11,433,637 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

