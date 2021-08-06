Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGPHF. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

OTCMKTS PGPHF traded down $53.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,739.00. 46 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154. Partners Group has a 52 week low of $899.20 and a 52 week high of $1,792.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,584.20.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

