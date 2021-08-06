Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Price Down 8%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s stock price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.44. 16,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,794,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.31.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -3.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,845,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,178,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $12,842,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

