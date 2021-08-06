Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires 8,890 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 6.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.25. 636,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,871,701. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

