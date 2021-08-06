Patton Fund Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 1.1% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after buying an additional 385,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,585,000 after buying an additional 104,137 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,337,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,332,000 after purchasing an additional 56,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. upped their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRCX traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $647.58. 17,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,746. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $632.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $92.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

