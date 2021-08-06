Patton Fund Management Inc. Cuts Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,224 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,400,000 after buying an additional 2,023,884 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,104,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after buying an additional 544,332 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Robert Half International by 693.9% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 332,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,988,000 after acquiring an additional 290,954 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RHI traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.75. 9,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,150. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.20. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $99.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

