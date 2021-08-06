Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $1.89 Million in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000. Synchrony Financial makes up about 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $231,301,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.62. 130,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,850. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

