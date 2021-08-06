Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 60,542 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in DXC Technology by 714.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,540 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,242,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in DXC Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $40.74. 36,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,664. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.19, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.57.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

