Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $495.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PAYC. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $457.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.48. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $257.87 and a 1 year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,299,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,348,000 after acquiring an additional 169,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,009,000 after acquiring an additional 165,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after acquiring an additional 163,870 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 227,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,234,000 after buying an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

