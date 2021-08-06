Peercoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,331.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $23.79 million and approximately $12,331.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000126 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About Peercoin

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,060,705 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.