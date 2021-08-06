Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given a C$42.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) received a C$42.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s current price.

PPL has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cfra boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.67.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down C$0.28 on Friday, hitting C$40.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,623. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$26.77 and a 52-week high of C$41.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The firm has a market cap of C$22.23 billion and a PE ratio of -46.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.88.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). As a group, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.