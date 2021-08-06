Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $151.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.28.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.11 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

