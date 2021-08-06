Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Penn National Gaming stock traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.26. 20,104,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,789,503. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.11 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

PENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.28.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

