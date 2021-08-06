Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 565,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after buying an additional 37,695 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 288.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 17,955 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $648,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 76.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 56,275.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. 44.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NYSE:PAG opened at $87.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 26.51%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

