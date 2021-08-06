Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion.Pentair also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.810-$0.850 EPS.

NYSE:PNR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.07. 12,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,693. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $77.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. lifted their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.21.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

