People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,926 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,737,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,043,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 295.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 72,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.6% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 72,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,462 shares of company stock worth $510,129 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 72,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

