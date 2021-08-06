PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Up 0.5% This Week

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $311,843.31 and $761.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001106 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00118012 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,944,535 coins and its circulating supply is 45,704,355 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

