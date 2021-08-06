Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Shipping from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

PSHG opened at $4.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.63. Performance Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $23.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Performance Shipping will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Performance Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Performance Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Performance Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Performance Shipping by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

