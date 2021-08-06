Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 5,033.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,619 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Perrigo by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,007 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,922,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,261,000 after acquiring an additional 500,118 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,379,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,303,000 after acquiring an additional 183,411 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3,947.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,768,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 1.19. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $54.94.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

