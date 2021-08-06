Pershing Square Tontine (NYSE:PSTH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.13

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.13 and last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 69489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,010,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,149,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 353,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 238,966 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,394,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

