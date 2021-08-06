Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Trading Up 10.1% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s share price was up 10.1% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.27. Approximately 21,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 804,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Personalis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $62,531.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,810.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $25,047.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 226,712 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,634 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $802,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Personalis by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Personalis by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after acquiring an additional 268,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $965.54 million, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

