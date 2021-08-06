Phala Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $41.20 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $142.04 million and approximately $41.20 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phala Network has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001916 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00056833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.63 or 0.00903983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00097955 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00043027 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,834,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

