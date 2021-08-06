Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Market Capitalization Tops $1.70 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $25,417.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 61.6% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

