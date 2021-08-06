Photon (PHO) Price Hits $0.0000

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Photon has a total market cap of $118,058.60 and approximately $79.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Photon has traded down 58% against the U.S. dollar. One Photon coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,606.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.20 or 0.06777791 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $539.75 or 0.01329241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00355813 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00127487 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.48 or 0.00651341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.58 or 0.00346198 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.49 or 0.00294260 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 40,862,708,889 coins. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com . The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Photon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

