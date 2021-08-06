PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Given New C$6.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PHXHF remained flat at $$3.22 during trading hours on Thursday. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.