PieDAO DEFI++ Market Cap Hits $1.31 Million (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can currently be purchased for about $3.90 or 0.00009115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $4,360.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00047687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00115375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00150745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,703.69 or 0.99717247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.04 or 0.00798700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

