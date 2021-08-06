Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and traded as low as $3.55. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 1,145,387 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PIRS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $48,000. 50.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

