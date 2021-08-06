PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 1st

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:PFN opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.97. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $11.33.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.