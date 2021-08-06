PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 1st

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of NYSE:PFN opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.97. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $11.33.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile
