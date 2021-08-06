PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
RCS stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $8.15.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
