PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

RCS stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.