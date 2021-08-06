PIN Hits Market Capitalization of $7.37 Million (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One PIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00046055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00150176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00101241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,477.05 or 0.99786638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.39 or 0.00834218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

