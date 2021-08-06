Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PING has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.20.

Ping Identity stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,584. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -82.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,747,985 shares of company stock worth $278,153,096. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,682,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 370.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 810,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 637,953 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 182.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 788,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 509,179 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter worth about $9,441,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 1,064.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 288,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 263,500 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

