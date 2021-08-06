Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PING. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE:PING traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.49. 10,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Insiders have sold 11,747,985 shares of company stock valued at $278,153,096 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Ping Identity by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,206,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,318,000 after acquiring an additional 389,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 117,825 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 862,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 370.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 810,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 637,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 788,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 509,179 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

