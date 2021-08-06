Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 529,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,341,000 after acquiring an additional 30,304 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $108,051,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $79.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNW. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.45.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

