Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Downgraded to Hold at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $68.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.02.

Pinterest stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.16. 235,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,840,506. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.95. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $1,549,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,084,383 shares of company stock valued at $75,945,857 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 867.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 47,866 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,190,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,477,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,375,000 after buying an additional 475,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

