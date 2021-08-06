Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cowen in a research report issued on Sunday, August 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of COWN opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.62.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $632,652.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,084,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,024 shares of company stock worth $1,606,305 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the second quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cowen in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cowen by 59.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cowen in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Cowen by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

