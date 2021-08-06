Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $1.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

OCFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.64. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 20.86%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth about $230,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

