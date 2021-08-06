Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $7.86 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.85. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVB. Wolfe Research began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.18.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $229.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $232.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.53.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,018,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,622,000 after buying an additional 28,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,265 shares of company stock worth $1,541,060 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

