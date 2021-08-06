Piper Sandler Trims Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Target Price to $17.00

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,969. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. Research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

