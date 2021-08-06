Piper Sandler Trims Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Target Price to $90.00

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 151.05% from the company’s previous close.

KROS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of KROS stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,603. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $835.20 million, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.60.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $462,718.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $135,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,798 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 67,928 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 11,963.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 75,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

