Piper Sandler Weighs in on Investors Real Estate Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CSR)

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Santos now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

CSR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

NYSE:CSR opened at $94.53 on Friday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.32.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

