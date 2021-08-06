Piper Sandler Weighs in on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 32.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at $426,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 41.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter worth about $1,015,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tara L. French acquired 1,843 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,133.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $321,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,843 shares of company stock valued at $63,133. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

