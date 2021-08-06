Piper Sandler Weighs in on NXP Semiconductors’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NXPI. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $212.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.65. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $117.25 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,326 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 122,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 29.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Analog Century Management LP lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 13.1% in the second quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 67,265 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

